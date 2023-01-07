Kolkata, Jan 7 (PTI) To improve the quality of Rabindra Sarobar, up to 10 feet from the bank of the lake is being desilted, besides other measures are being taken such as regular cleaning of floating materials on the water, an official said on Saturday.

The measures are being taken as part of an action plan formulated to upkeep the 30,000 sq m lake in south Kolkata, the official of the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) said.

Bathing at the ghats of the lake has already been banned, he said.

"We have also deployed 58 security guards. Plastic items such as water bottles and carry bags, and food items have been banned," he added.

A bio-toilet has been built in the compound, and water ATMs and bottle crusher machines are being set up to make the lake free from plastics, the official said.

"We are also undertaking campaigns to make people aware that the lake is a plastic-free zone," he said.

Battery-operated vehicles are being used for the vigil of the lake premises, he said.

The fountains are also being regularly used to increase aeration in the water body to remove the weeds, the official said.

However, environmentalist Somendra Mohan Ghosh, who spearheads the 'Save Rabindra Sarobar' campaign, alleged that cleaning and desiltation were not being done regularly.

Also, the number of security guards was less than what was being claimed by the KMDA, he said.

