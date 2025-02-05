Kochi, Feb 5 (PTI) The State Police Chief (SPC) on Wednesday told the High Court here that measures have been taken to sensitise police officers about existing laws and judicial orders to prevent recurrence of roads or footpaths being blocked by public meetings or processions.

DGP Shaikh Darvesh Sahib also told the High Court that a fresh circular was issued last month for strict adherence to the provisions of the Kerala Public Ways (Restrictions of Assemblies and Processions) Act 2011 and proper compliance of judicial orders against blocking of roads and footpaths.

He also apologised for the inconveniences caused by the various incidents of roads being blocked by public meetings or protests by political parties in various parts of the state.

"There was no intention whatsoever to flout the orders of the High Court. This respondent (police) has acted quickly when the violations were brought to the notice. This respondent remains fully committed to ensure that the law of the land is followed strictly and the orders of the courts are implemented in its letter and spirit," the State Police Chief said in an affidavit.

The affidavit was filed in response to a plea seeking contempt of court proceedings against CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan for allegedly violating judicial directions by holding meetings that blocked public roads and margins.

The plea was filed in connection with CPI(M)'s Palayam area conference held outside the Vanchiyoor court complex and police station in Thiruvananthapuram city on December 5, 2024.

Subsequently, the court expanded the scope of the proceedings to include various other protests and public meetings by CPI and Congress in other parts of the state.

In the affidavit, the DGP also said that FIRs have been lodged in connection with all such incidents and the investigation was going on in those cases.

The High Court had on January 9 initiated contempt proceedings against Govindan, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam, and various other LDF and Congress leaders over the blocking of roads for public meetings and protests.

The court had also directed the Left and Congress leaders, including Ernakulam DCC president Mohammed Shiyas, as well as senior police officers involved, to appear before it on February 10 to explain the charges against them.

