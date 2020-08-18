Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 18 (ANI): Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday directed officials to make necessary arrangements to ensure an adequate supply of liquid oxygen in hospitals.

Sudhakar reviewed the infrastructure and treatment facilities for COVID-19 patients at the Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS).

Due to the rise in oxygen demand, Sudhakar directed the officials to make necessary arrangements to ensure an adequate supply of liquid oxygen to all the hospitals in Karnataka.

The minister has also stressed that measures would be taken to establish new liquid oxygen plants to meet the rising demand.

During his visit, Sudhakar said, "As the number of cases has increased, there is a scarcity of oxygen in all the hospitals. KIMS also faced a similar situation yesterday and following which, patients were shifted to Bowring and Victoria hospitals immediately."

"We are taking measures to establish oxygen plants in all the hospitals across the state. We are in talks with private firms for the supply of liquid oxygen," he said.

As the demand of oxygen has gone up by four to five times amid COVID-19, the minister requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help in setting up of more liquid oxygen plants in the state.

Although, KIMS hospital has a liquid oxygen plant with a capacity of 2,400 cubic meters. However, the supply is insufficient for the hospital itself. "I have instructed officials to ensure an adequate supply of liquid oxygen to all the government hospitals and medical colleges. The problem does not arise in other districts as the demand is not as high as Bengaluru," the minister said.

The minister further informed that the cost has naturally increased due to an increase in demand. "The government will regulate the prices making it feasible at the state level," said Sudhakar adding, "we may have to approach central government for regulating the cost of vendors from other states." (ANI)

