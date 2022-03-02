Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 2 (ANI): The Division Bench of Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed the appeal filed by Madhyamam Broadcasting Limited, a parental company of Malayalam news channel 'Media One' against a High Court's Single Bench order.

The High Court's Single Bench upheld the order of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to revoke the license of the channel from the list of permitted news channels citing security reasons.

The bench comprises Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly dismissed the petition.

Earlier the Single Bench of Justice N Nagaresh dismissed petitions filed by the employees of the news channel against the government order. (ANI)

