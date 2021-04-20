Indore, Apr 20 (PTI) BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday said panic is spreading by media reports showing bodies of COVID-19 victims piling up, and urged media persons to also show positive stories of those serving the pandemic-affected people.

He said doctors, paramedical staff, NGOs and people from other fields are working continuously to serve the COVID-19-affected people.

"I request to the people in the media...you are everyday showing piles of dead bodies (of COVID-19 victims), suffering and agony of dying patients. This is creating panic among common people," Vijayvargiya told reporters.

He said If you look at history, pandemic comes once every 100 years. In such a situation, the media should show how doctors and paramedical staff are working continuously.

The BJP leader said many non-medical persons and NGOs are also serving the coronavirus-affected people.

This, too, should be shown to the public as it is very essential for creating a positive atmosphere," he said.

On protests by the Congress in Madhya Pradesh on the issue of shortage of hospital beds, Remdesivir injections and medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients, he said in such a difficult situation politicians should come forward to help people by rising above party politics.

Answering a question, he said the state's BJP government is taking all possible measures to deal with the pandemic.

