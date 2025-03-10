Bokaro (Jharkhand), Mar 10 (PTI) A 28-year-old medic was found hanging in her hostel in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, police said on Monday.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the medical student died allegedly by suicide as she was not satisfied with her chosen field, a senior officer said.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 11 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

The deceased was identified as Arya Kumari Jha.

Bokaro City DSP Alok Ranjan said, “A suicide note has been recovered from Arya's hostel room in which she expressed dissatisfaction with her medical trade.”

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 9th Roza of Ramzan on March 10 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

Arya, a first-year Diplomate of National Board (DNB) student, had recently joined the gynaecology programme at Bokaro General Hospital.

The Diplomate of National Board (DNB) is a postgraduate degree awarded by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

“She had enrolled in the DNB course just a few days ago but had not been satisfied with her decision,” the DSP said.

He said when Arya's roommate returned to the hostel room after her duty, she found the door locked from the inside.

“After repeated knocks with no response, she alerted other doctors in the hostel. They broke open the door and discovered Arya hanging in her room,” the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)