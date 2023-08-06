New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) detected huge quantities of medicines worth approximately Rs 75 lakh with a lady passenger at Indira Gandhi International Airport in the National capital, officials said on Sunday.

According to the officials, on August 4, on the basis of behaviour detection, CISF Surveillance and intelligence personnel noticed suspicious activities of a foreign passenger, identified as Ekhtivor Abdhullaeva (Uzbekistan national), who was supposed to travel to Almaty by Air Astana flight No. KC- 908 (STD 1135 hrs) at check-in area of Terminal 3 IGI airport.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Hit-and-Drag Case: Toll Plaza Employee Intentionally Crushed and Critically Injured by Car Driver in Hapur (Watch Video).

On strong suspicion, she along with her baggage was referred for random XBIS checking. On checking, images of huge quantities of Medicines were noticed inside the three cartons she was carrying. Further, she was allowed for immigration checks and was kept under physical and electronic surveillance and the matter was also intimated to customs officials, said officials.

Later, it was observed that she changed her travel plan due to the detection of medicines. She was intercepted and a joint interrogation was carried out by the customs and CISF, they said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: Cop, Wife Killed, Two Injured After Bus Collides With Car in Bhind.

"On thorough physical checking of her belongings, a huge quantity of Medicines worth approximately Rs 75 lakh was recovered. She could not produce any supporting documents for carrying the medicines," they said.

Later, the lady passenger along with detected medicine and all her belongings were handed over to customs for further action, they added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)