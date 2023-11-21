New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi on Tuesday called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi 'shameless' over his statement blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's World Cup Final loss to Australia.

Hitting out the Congress leader, the Union Minister said that the language used by Rahul Gandhi is the reflection of a person's values and culture.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Hostage Release Deal Likely on November 21, Say Officials.

"Language is the reflection of a person's values and culture. People on public platforms need to look after some things. Such language should not be used on a public platform and that too for the Prime Minister of the country. The person who is using such language is shameless," Lekhi told ANI.

"He has been scolded by the Supreme Court. His parliament membership had been cancelled. He is only showing away the absence of the brain. You cannot impress anyone with such language. This is not an insult to the PM, this is Rahul Gandhi's representation," she added.

Also Read | Srinagar Fire: Blaze Engulfs Three-Storey Building in Wazir Bagh, No Casualties Reported.

Meanwhile, in reaction to Rahul Gandhi's statement blaming PM Modi for India's World Cup Final loss to Australia, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that such reference shows signs of "desperation" and "mental instability".

"There's more than irony or hypocrisy at work here - that a 55yr old who has never worked a day in his life, whose family has exploited the country like Parasites for decades with their corruption and whose govt destroyed the country economically in the #LostDecade, wud refer like this to our PM is a sign of desperation and mental instability," Chandrasekhar said in a post on 'X' on Tuesday.

Chandrasekhar said that the reason for such a derogatory reference is because PM Modi is a "nightmare" for Congress crooks, India's enemies and terrorists.

"The reason is that PM @narendramodiji is a nightmare for the Crooks of Congress, for enemies of India and Terrorists," he added.

Earlier Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally in Barmer claimed that PM Narendra Modi's presence in the Narendra Modi stadium was the reason behind India's World Cup final loss.

"Our guys were playing well, they would have won the world cup. But 'Panauti' made us lose. The TV guys won't tell you this but people know," Rahul said while campaigning at Rajasthan's Barmer on Monday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)