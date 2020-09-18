Meerut (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) A hotel manager and his wife were found dead at a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Thursday, police said.

Their five-year-old daughter was found unconscious, they added.

Also Read | Facebook, Instagram Down: Users Face Error Message, Complain About Outage on Twitter.

Police said while the hotel manager, identified as Arvind (40), a resident of Azamgarh, was found hanging, his wife's body was lying on the bed.

The incident took place in the Sadar Bazar police station area of the district.

Also Read | Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s Resignation: BJP Strategists Failed to Prevent SAD Leader’s Exit Over Farm Bills.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Cantt) Eraj Raja said Arvind has been working as a manager in the hotel for a year.

On Thursday morning, the hotel staff told the owner that Arvind's room was closed and he was not opening the door.

The Sadar Bazar police reached the spot after getting the information and found Arvind hanging.

His wife's body was lying on the bed and the girl was found unconscious, the official said.

He said it seemed to be a case of suicide.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)