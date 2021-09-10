Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 10 (ANI): A 22-year-old man allegedly murdered his sister for being in a relationship in the Sardhana area of Meerut.

As per the information shared by Dehat Superintendent of Police (SP) Keshav Kumar, Arif killed his sister over an affair. The police have registered a case based on the statement given by the family.

"Arif has been arrested and the weapon used by him has been recovered," Kumar said.

"These kids have been staying with me since childhood. Recently, Arif got to know about his sister's affair and said that it was shameful and he could not face the society because of her," said Meherban, Arif's uncle.

"We were sleeping in the night when we heard a loud sound and we saw that he had shot his sister," he added.

Further details in the case are awaited. (ANI)

