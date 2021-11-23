Meerut (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) Three people died and two sustained injuries in the Mawana area here when a major fire broke out at a shop on Monday morning, an official said.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

Also Read | AP RCET 2021 Exam Dates Released By APSCHE At sche.ap.gov.in, Examinations To Begin From December 7.

SDM Amit Gupta said the dead included the shop owner's son. The other two were labourers.

Two people were injured in the incident, which seems to be caused by short circuit, he said.

Also Read | Congress Will Suffer in Rajasthan Because of Sachin Pilot, Says MLA Ramkesh Meena.

According to police, an adjacent shop was also damaged in the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)