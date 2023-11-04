Guwahati, Nov 4 (PTI) A special event for fostering greater collaboration and partnerships between Assam and Japan got underway at Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati on Saturday.

The two-day event – Assam Japan Gateway 2023 – is a platform to celebrate the shared values, innovations and opportunities, a release said.

Organisations from Japan, including JETRO, the Japan Foundation, Tokyo University as well as various private enterprises and individuals, are participating in the programme, it said.

Inaugurating the event, vice-chairman of State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA) Ramen Deka dwelt on the prospect of providing a platform for Assamese and Japanese people for future collaboration, partnerships and economic ties, paving the way for lasting connections and growth.

Deka also highlighted the opportunities for technical exchange in the tea sector.

