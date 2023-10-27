Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 27 (ANI): The proposed meeting of the Samajwadi Party (SP)'s Uttar Pradesh State Executive to discuss the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections has been postponed for November 1.

Earlier, the meeting was scheduled to be held on October 31.

The meeting will begin at 9:30 AM and SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav will chair it.

The meeting will deliberate on the strategy of the party for the Lok Sabha elections.

Yadav's party is a key member of the anti-BJP front INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), which was formed with the idea of uniting the opposition against the BJP in elections. (ANI)

