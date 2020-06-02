India News | Meeting of Standing Committee on Home Affairs Deferred

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Anand Sharma, Chairman of Standing Committee on Home Affairs, has deferred the meeting of the committee that was to be held on June 3 after some members expressed inability to attend the meeting due to travel constraints on account of quarantine norms in different states, sources said.

Chairmen of department-related standing committees are empowered to convene regular meetings of the committee in the parliament house complex and Sharma had convened the meeting of the panel on June 3.

Sharma had sought approval of the Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to allow members not able to attend the meeting of the committee to participate through video-conferencing.

Both Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla discussed the issue of virtual meetings of the committees on Monday and opined that they were not empowered to suspend the rules regarding confidentiality of committee meetings and decided to refer the matter to the rules committees of the two Houses. (ANI)

