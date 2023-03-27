Aurangabad, Mar 27 (PTI) The Shiv Sena (UBT) is meeting citizens at various places, including jogging tracks, in Aurangabad to invite them to Uddhav Thackeray's rally scheduled on April 2, party leader Ambadas Danve said on Monday.

The rally, which will be attended by other leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi as well, will take place at the Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal (MSM) ground, said Danve who is leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

"We are using innovative ways to reach out to people this time. Apart from party meetings, we have gone to jogging tracks early morning in various locations of the city. We will meet people at shopping malls and invite them for the rally," he told PTI.

Every party worker has been asked to contact at least 100 persons and extend invites for the rally, he added.

