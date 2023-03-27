Mumbai, March 27: In a strange incident, a man in Bengaluru claimed that he found that his wife was cheating on him through the GPS data from his family's car. Sure, technology has its own perks as if helped man take important life decisions. The man has filed a case against his wife and her lover.

According to the Times of India, the man said that the GPS tracker connected to his smartphone helped to bring his wife's secret affair out in the open. He added that he worked night shifts and did not have a whiff of the affair until he came across the GPS data. He bought the car with an in-built GPS system in 2020. His wife had no idea about the GPS tracker. Gujarat Shocker: Mother Kills Son To Clear 'Obstacle' in Extramarital Affair With Brother-in-Law, Both Arrested.

"One-day last year, I discovered my car was taken out by someone while I was working the night shift in the office. A detailed study of the GPS showed the car had moved in the KIA direction by midnight and stopped outside a hotel. It was driven back home a little after 5 am. I visited the hotel and found that my wife and her lover had booked a room using their voter ID," the man told the media outlet. Ghaziabad Shocker: Husband Strangles Wife to Death Over Suspicion of Illicit Affair; Arrested.

When confronted, the duo threatened the man with dire consequences. Following this, the man approached a local court requesting the city's Mahalakshmipuram police station to file a complaint against his wife. The court then directed the police to register a case under the relevant sections of the IPC that included sections 417 (cheating), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

