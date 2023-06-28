West Jaintia Hills (Meghalaya) [India], June 28 (ANI): Thwarting an infiltration bid, Border Security Force has apprehended five Bangladesh nationals along the international border in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills, officials said Tuesday.

Acting on a specific tip-off, troops of 04 Battalion BSF Meghalaya on Monday apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals on the Dawki-Amlarem road who illegally crossed the international border and enter into India in West Jaintia Hills, they said.According to BSF officials, the apprehended foreign nationals were residents of Sylhet and Habibganj in Bangladesh. "On questioning they revealed that they infiltrated with an intention to settle down in India permanently. The driver of the vehicle was also detained for facilitating their illicit movement," BSF said, adding five Indians were also held.

All the 10 apprehended persons along with seized items were handed over to Dawki police station for further course of action.

In the course, so far BSF has apprehended 26 Bangladesh nationals since January, who illegally entered India with the intention of illegal migration. (ANI)

