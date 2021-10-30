Shillong, Oct 30 (PTI) Voting for bypolls to three assembly seats in Meghalaya has been peaceful so far, with an average of around 64 per cent turnout recorded till 3 pm on Saturday, Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said.

He also stated that the poll percentage improved during the second half of the day.

"Till 3 pm, around 64 per cent of over one lakh eligible voters in the three constituencies cast their ballots. Voting picked up around noon and the turnout has improved in the second half of the day,” the CEO told PTI.

No report of any untoward incident has been reported from anywhere, he said.

Mawryngkneng, with 60 polling stations, registered 62.14 per cent voting till 3 pm, while Mawphlang, with 50 booths, recorded 64.51 per cent voting.

Rajabala, with 58 polling stations, logged the highest turnout at 65.68 per cent.

Thirteen candidates are in the fray for the bypolls to the three seats.

In Mawryngkneng, KHADC chairman Pyniaid Sing Syiem, a candidate of the ruling National People's Party (NPP), has locked horns with Congress nominee Highlander Kharmalki and three Independent candidates-- Esron Marwein, Arbiangkam Kharsohmat and Norbert Marboh.

Former national footballer Eugeneson Lyngdoh is contesting the election from Mawphlang on a United Democratic Party (UDP) ticket. He is up against former Congress MLA Kennedy C Khyriem and a sitting member of district council (MDC) from the NPP, Lamphrang Blah.

In Rajabala constituency, Congress nominee Hashina Yasmin Mondal is looking to retain the seat, having crossed her swords with former legislator and sitting MDC of the UDP, D Shira, and three others -- MD Abdus Saleh of the NPP, Kingston B Marak of the BJP and Independent candidate Carla R Sangma.

Bypolls were necessitated in the three seats following the death of sitting MLAs.

