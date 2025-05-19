Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], May 19 (ANI): Undeterred by heavy rainfall, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma visited the historic Iewduh market, popularly known as Bara Bazar, which is one of the oldest and largest traditional markets in the Northeast.

The Chief Minister walked through the flooded lanes of the market, interacting with vendors and inspecting conditions firsthand during a nearly two-hour-long visit.

Iewduh, a bustling traditional market located in the heart of Shillong, is home to hundreds of vendors and traders selling vegetables, meat, fish, groceries, spices, household goods, textiles, and indigenous handicrafts. As one of the primary economic lifelines of the Khasi Hills, the market not only serves the residents of Meghalaya but also attracts traders and customers from across the state and beyond.

Despite the market being waterlogged during the visit, the Chief Minister traversed every nook and corner, speaking directly with shopkeepers and vendors to understand the ground realities.

He later described the visit as "the most satisfying" and "the best day of his life," which illuminated the urgent need for improved drainage, better footpaths, and essential public infrastructure.

"The narrow lanes had turned into flowing drains due to the lack of a proper drainage system. But this visit gave me a clearer picture of the day-to-day challenges faced by our people, especially during the monsoon," the chief minister said.

The government has already sanctioned Rs 6 Crores for the ongoing renovation work, which includes restoring footpaths and basic infrastructure. An additional Rs 15 Crores will soon be allocated to provide a comprehensive facelift to the market, including enhanced drainage, pedestrian pathways, sanitation, and improved facilities for traders and commuters.

"We aim to revamp Shillong's market hub, Iewduh, the heartbeat of our farmers and traders by providing the necessary infrastructure and amenities to improve commuting, trading, and daily life for all," the chief minister added.

Drawing comparisons to iconic traditional markets in Southeast Asia, Iewduh carries a unique cultural and economic identity.

"With the planned revamp, the Meghalaya Government envisions transforming Iewduh into a model market that blends tradition with modern infrastructure. This includes improved waste management, covered walkways, organised vendor spaces, and tourist-friendly amenities, all while preserving the indigenous character of the market", an official overseeing the ongoing revamp said.

The chief minister reaffirming the government's commitment to inclusive development said, "We will work hand-in-hand with local bodies, market committees, and the people to ensure that Iewduh reflects the aspirations of a growing Meghalaya." (ANI)

