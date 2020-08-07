Shillong, Aug 7 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday said the state government is focusing on sericulture and weaving industry to alleviate poverty and create employment opportunities in rural areas.

A total of 72 handloom clusters have been set up across the state, engaging 5,307 weavers, he said.

"Currently, the Meghalaya government is implementing central schemes in this regard. Under sericulture sector, it is actively undertaking the Integrated Scheme for Development of Eri Silk industry in Ri-Bhoi district.

In the handloom sector, several activities are being promoted through the Cluster Development Programme," the chief minister said.

The sericulture and weaving industry have a potential to alleviate poverty as these are labour-intensive sectors, he said.

"These sectors require less capital and have good markets. They generate sizeable employment opportunities in the rural areas," he said.

The state government on Friday launched a social media campaign for the development of sericulture and weaving sector on the occasion of the National Handloom Day.

Appreciating the initiatives taken by Union Minister Smriti Irani to launch "My Handloom Portal", the chief minister said, "It is a one stop platform for information on everything related to handloom. This portal will allow weavers and other stakeholders to track applications in real time, thereby enhancing transparency and increasing efficiency."

He said the state produces "Ahimsa" silk, which is unique.

"We salute our handloom weavers who make commendable efforts to preserve the vibrant indigenous handloom and handicrafts sector of our nation," Sangma said.

Weavers in the state are provided financial assistance for construction of work sheds and setting up of yarn banks in their village clusters, he added.

