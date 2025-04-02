Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], April 2 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) from 04 Battalion in Meghalaya came to the rescue of an Israeli female tourist who was injured in an accident on March 31, 2025. The tourist suffered burn injuries and was in need of immediate medical attention.

The BSF personnel quickly responded to the emergency and provided her with the necessary medical aid.

Taking to social media, X, BSF Meghalaya posted, "On 31 March 2025, 04 BN BSF Meghalaya provided medical aid to an Israeli female tourist who met with an accident and suffered burn injuries, ensuring her well-being. Foreigner tourist thankful to BSF for their timely help."

The Israeli tourist expressed her deep gratitude to the BSF for their timely and efficient help. She thanked the force for its kindness and quick response, which helped her recover from the accident.

Earlier, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police recovered over 492 grams of heroin from the village Dhariwal of Amritsar district, officials said on Tuesday.

"On April 1, 2025, based on a specific information regarding presence of a suspected packet in border area of district Amritsar, BSF troops in collaboration with Punjab Police carried out an extensive search operation in the suspected area," the Border Security Force stated on Tuesday.

According to the officials, the search culminated at about 08:30 am and recovered one packet of suspected heroin.

"The search culminated at about 08:30 am, leading to the recovery of one packet of suspected heroin (Gross weight- 492 Grams) alongwith some medicines wrapped in transparent tape with 03 illumination strips and 01 steel ring attached to the packet. This recovery took place near a cattle shed adjacent to the village Dhariwal of district Amritsar," it added.

The operation was the result of reliable information and well-coordinated follow-up actions by BSF and Punjab Police, which thwarted yet another attempt of the narco-syndicate to smuggle drugs in Punjab. (ANI)

