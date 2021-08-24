Shillong, Aug 24 (PTI) Meghalaya on Tuesday recorded four COVID-related deaths, which pushed the toll to 1,285, while 162 new cases raised the tally to 74,232, a senior official said.

Three out of the four who died had not taken COVID-19 vaccine, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Of the 162 new cases, 88 were from East Khasi Hills, 20 from West Khasi Hills and 18 from West Garo Hills.

East Khasi Hills also accounted for three fatalities and West Khasi Hills for one.

Meghalaya currently has 2,820 active cases, War said.

As many as 70,127 people have recovered from the infection thus far, the official stated.

Over 9.41 lakh tests have been conducted till date, he said.

As of Monday, a total of 12.90 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines, 2,86,898 of them having received both the doses, War said.

