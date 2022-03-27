Shillong, Mar 27 (PTI) Militant outfit Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) on Sunday said it has appointed social worker Sadon K Blah as its interlocutor for peace talks with the government.

Blah is the president of Hynniewtrep National Youth Federation (HNYF).

"We have appointed Bah Sadon K Blah as our representative, who shall communicate with government appointed interlocutors Bah Peter S Dkhar (Retd. IAS) and Shri A K Mishra, Advisor MHA Northeast (Retd. IPS) to pursue the peace talks," HNLC general secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw said in a statement.

"This is a positive step towards achieving peace," he said.

The HNLC leader said that the outfit, which has been involved in bloodshed in the state for three decades, is hopeful that Blah and the government-appointed interlocutors will work hand-in-hand to bring peace and stability.

