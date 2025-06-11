Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], June 11 (ANI): Sonam Raghuvanshi, along with four other accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, are expected to be produced soon in the court today.

Sonam Raghuvanshi is the wife of the victim and, according to Meghalaya Police, is one of the prime accused in the case.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Meghalaya Police has reached the Shillong Sadar Police Station. All the accused, including Sonam, have been kept at the Shillong Sadar Police Station.

Meghalaya SIT chief told ANI that all five accused, including Sonam Raghuvanshi, will be produced before the court today. He added that papers are being prepared for this.

Meanwhile, the mother of Raj Singh Kushwaha, one of the accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, on Wednesday claimed that his son is being "trapped" and "can never do something like this". She requested to save her son.

Speaking to ANI, his mother said, "My son is not like that; he can never do something like this. He is very young and was taking care of his three sisters after his father passed away. He started working at Govind's (brother of Sonam Raghuvanshi) office. My husband passed away in 2020. After that, Raj has taken care of our family. Please save my son, this is my only request. I have no idea about any relationship between Sonam and my son. My son is being trapped. I don't know who is behind this... I can't even visit Meghalaya; I have no one to take me there," she told ANI.

Earlier today, the four accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case were brought to Shillong, the capital city of Meghalaya. Sonam Raghuvanshi, the wife of the victim and the prime accused of the case, is also kept at the Shillong Sadar police station. Sonam is on a three-day transit remand with Meghalaya Police.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the wife of the victim, along with four others, including Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha and Anand, are accused of murdering Raja Raghuvanshi, who recently got married and went on a honeymoon to Meghalaya.

Raja's body was found on June 2 in a gorge at Sohra near Cherrapunji in Meghalaya. Sonam Raghuvanshi was later found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam, both residents of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, had gone missing during their honeymoon in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. Raja Raghuvanshi's body was later recovered in Meghalaya. (ANI)

