Shillong, Aug 31 (PTI) With 113 patients getting cured of COVID-19 in Meghalaya, the northeastern state on Monday recorded the highest single-day recoveries, according to Health Minister A L Hek.

The total recoveries have now surged to 1,162, the minister said.

"Over 49 per cent of the patients have recovered from the viral infection," Hek said.

During the day, 26 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the state's coronavirus tally to 2,368, Health Services director Aman War said.

Of the new cases, 14 cases were reported from East Khasi Hills, five in West Garo Hills, four in East Jaintia Hills and one each in West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi and South West Garo Hills, the official said.

Meghalaya currently has 1,196 cases.

While 10 people have died of COVID-19 in the state, one patient has migrated to Assam.

Over 88,900 samples have been collected for testing and more than 32,500 persons have entered the state since lockdown was eased, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said.

