Shillong, Aug 21 (PTI) Meghalaya on Saturday reported 231 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 73,448, a health department official said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Shocker: Youth Kills 19-Year-Old Girl, Later Ends Life By Consuming Poison in Almora.

The death toll rose to 1,269 as eight more people succumbed to the infection during the day, Health Services Director Dr Aman War said.

Also Read | Taliban Maligning Islam Through Terror Activities: Ajmer Dargah Spiritual Head Syed Jainul Abedin.

Four fresh fatalities were reported from East Khasi Hills district, and one each from East Jaintia Hills, West Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi and South West Garo Hills.

Seven of the eight patients who died due to the infection during the day were not vaccinated, War said.

Of the new cases, 86 were reported from East Khasi Hills district, 54 from Ri Bhoi and 50 from West Jaintia Hills.

Meghalaya now has 3,136 active cases, and 69,043 people have recovered from the disease, War said.

The state has so far conducted over 9.32 lakh sample tests for COVID-19.

Altogether, 12.72 lakh people were inoculated till Friday with 2,77,960 of them having received both doses of the vaccine, War said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)