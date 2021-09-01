Shillong, Sep 1 (PTI) Meghalaya on Wednesday reported 264 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 76,100, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 1,315 as four more people succumbed to the infection during the day, Health Services director Dr. Aman War said.

All the four who succumbed to the infection were not vaccinated against COVID-19, he said.

Of the new cases, East Khasi Hills district recorded the highest at 156, followed by West Khasi Hills (50) and Ri-Bhoi (25).

Two fresh fatalities were reported from East Khasi Hills district and one each from West Jaintia Hills and Ri Bhoi.

Meghalaya now has 2,263 active cases, and 72,522 people have recovered from the disease, War said.

The state has tested over 9.69 lakh samples for COVID-19 to date.

Altogether 13.34 people were inoculated till Tuesday with 3,09,197 of them having received both doses of the vaccine, he said.

