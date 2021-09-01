The South Korean tech giant Samsung is gearing up to launch a new smartphone, which could be called Galaxy F42 5G in India. The device has been spotted on Google Play Console suggesting the launch is imminent. The listing has revealed key details and specifications of the handset ahead of its launch. This comes after the model number SM-E426B (Galaxy F42 5G) and SM-E426S (Wide5) were recently spotted doing rounds on the web. Do note, similar model numbers indicate that the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will be rebadged as the Galaxy Wide5 for some markets. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Smartphone To Go on Sale Tomorrow.

[EXCLUSIVE] Samsung Galaxy F42 5G (Samsung Galaxy Wide5) listed on Google Play Console. Launching in India Soon. Samsung Galaxy F42 Specifications: - FHD+ Infinity V display - Mediatek Dimensity 700 Soc - Android 11 - 6GB RAM - Sidemounted Fingerprint Sensor - Blue Colour Coming pic.twitter.com/ZhnYJWXtPd — தமிழன் டெக்கினிக்கல் (Tamilan Techinical) (@TTechinical) September 1, 2021

As per the listing on Google Play Console, the device will get an FHD+ display, MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, 6GB of RAM, Android 11 OS and more. It's worth noting that the Dimensity 700 SoC (MT6833V/NZA) is a 5G capable processor. And, it is a popular pick for the OEMs in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment.

The listing features a reference picture giving us a first glimpse of the upcoming phone. It has a waterdrop notch on top with a thick chin flanking the screen. There will also be a side-mounted fingerprint reader for security. Recent speculations suggest that the handset could be a rebranded version of the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G already on sale in India. It is likely to be backed by a 5000 mAh battery with 15W charging support.

