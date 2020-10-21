Shillong, Oct 21 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 recoveries in Meghalaya surpassed fresh cases by a wide margin on Wednesday, with 177 people recuperating from the disease, even as 28 fresh cases raised the tally to 8,621, a senior official here said.

One more person succumbed to the infection, pushing the toll to 77, Health Services director Aman War said.

Of the 28 new cases, 12 were detected in East Khasi Hills, six in West Garo Hills, five in West Jaintia Hills, two each in East Garo and South Garo Hills and one in East Jaintia Hills.

Meghalaya currently has 1,870 active cases, of which 1,229 alone are in East Khasi Hills, War said

A total of 6,674 people have recovered so far.

As many as 1.91 lakh samples have been examined for the disease in the northeastern state, War added.

