Shillong, Nov 28 (PTI) Following last week violence at Mukroh which led to the killing of six persons, Meghalaya government on Monday decided to set up border outposts in sensitive areas along the inter-state border, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.

The Chief Minister announced the decision after chairing an all-party meeting attended by local MLAs from Jaintia Hills where they were briefed on actions that have been taken and the future course of action by the state government following the firing incident at Mukroh in which 5 local villagers and a forest guard from Assam lost their lives.

“Informed the political leaders that the Cabinet will sit tomorrow to finalise the list of the various Border Outposts (BOPs) that will be set up in sensitive areas,” the Chief Minister said in a statement.

He said, “Necessary steps will be taken to make border residents safe and secured.”

Condemning the firing at Mukroh, Sangma observed a 2 minute silence to mourn the dead. He also said, “Mukroh firing incident is a personal loss to the state of Meghalaya. I have appealed to all political leaders to work together to ensure normalcy returns and no further violence occur in the State.”

The Chief Minister also said the police have registered a case against those involved in assault and intimidation inside the Shillong Civil Hospital last week.

“Such violent acts are unacceptable. Actions will be taken as per law against individuals,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state government on Monday withdrew its order withdrawing mobile internet services across the 7 districts in the Khasi Jaintia Hills region affected by the November 22 firing at Mukroh where six people died after firing by Assam Police.

Heavy security remains deployed at the disputed area along the Assam-Meghalaya border, where six people were killed following violent clashes, officials said.

Restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC also continued at the clash site and surrounding areas.

Violence had broken out at Mukroh village near the disputed border between the two states in West Karbi Anglong district in the early hours of November 22, after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam.

