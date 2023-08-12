Shillong (Meghalaya), August 12 (ANI): The northeastern state of Meghalaya is renowned for its exceptional agricultural and horticultural produce. Favoured by diverse agro-climatic conditions and nurtured through traditional practices, these crops have garnered attention for their unique quality and organic nature.

The Meghalayan pineapples, with their unparalleled taste and minimal pesticide usage, have recently emerged as a star export, finding their place of pride in Abu Dhabi's Al-Wahda Mall.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Lays Foundation Stone of Rs 1,200 Crore Ethanol Plant in Gorakhpur.

Unlike their counterparts from mainland India, Meghalayan pineapples are characterized by their low pesticide and heavy metal residue content.

Remarkably sweeter and less sour, they boast a Brix value of 16-18, reflecting their exceptional sweetness. Notably, these pineapples are a key product for the "One District One Product" initiative in the Ri Bhoi and East Garo Hills districts.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Stabs Colleague to Death in Panvel After Dispute Over Rs 500; Arrested From Aurangabad.

These pineapples from the Meghalayan hills are currently the focal point of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations at the Al-Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi.

The Lulu Group has taken the lead in marketing these fruits in the Gulf markets. This success story was brought to fruition by the collaboration between the Jamge Integrated Village Cooperative Society (IVCS) from Songsak C&RD Block, the Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and the Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA).

The Jamge Integrated Village Cooperative Societies (IVCS), comprising over 250 farming households across four villages, produced nearly 100 tonnes of pineapples during the growing seasons.

This cooperative model has led to an increase in farmers' income. Through this collective effort, farmers now earn Rs 16 per pineapple, compared to the meagre Rs 10 per pineapple they used to receive.

The Meghalayan government acknowledges the significance of processing perishable horticulture produce to extend shelf life and expand market reach.

Collaborations like the one between Karnataka's IQF Private Food Limited and Ri Bhoi's Umdihar (IVCS) have set up mobile processing units for the quick freezing of pineapples, thereby enhancing processing capacity and infrastructure within the state.

These efforts have yielded results, with over 52 metric tonnes of pineapples processed in just three weeks. Collaborations with Reliance Retail and other initiatives have facilitated the regular supply of Meghalayan pineapples to various markets across India.

Similar interventions have been undertaken for crops like Lakadong turmeric, ginger, Khasi mandarin, honey, and black pepper.

Over the past three years, the government has been driving community-led transformation in the agriculture sector, empowering farmers through collectives, training, infrastructure development, and market linkages. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)