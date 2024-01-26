New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) The Meghalaya tableau in the Republic Day parade on Friday showcased an enchanting display of the state's cherry blossoms, transforming the landscape into a canvas awash in delicate shades of pink.

Cherry blossom trees, adorned with gently swaying blossoms, create a mesmerizing scene akin to a dreamy springtime paradise. The soft petals form a serene carpet on the ground, evoking tranquillity and beauty.

This portrayal symbolises Meghalaya's cherry blossom season. Transitioning, the tableau plunges into a unique freshwater scuba diving site along the Umngot river in Dawki. Divers emerge from crystal-clear waters surrounded by vibrant aquatic life, highlighting the state's lesser-known yet captivating adventure offerings.

The tableau also delved into Meghalaya's timeless caves, illuminated by stalactites and stalagmites.

It showcased the thrill of adventure sports, zipliners soaring across valleys, and rappellers descending from great heights.

It also highlighted the state's rich reserve, displaying its flora, and endemic species like the clouded leopard, emphasising conservation efforts.

Finally, the tableau celebrated community-led cleanliness initiatives in Mawlynnong, Asia's cleanest village.

