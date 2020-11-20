Shillong, Nov 19 (PTI) Meghalaya reported 109 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 10,979, a senior health official said on Thursday.

The death toll rose to 104 after one more patient succumbed to the virus, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Also Read | Schools, Colleges in Gujarat Not to Reopen From November 23 Due to COVID-19 Situation.

He said 60 patients have recovered from the disease since Wednesday, increasing the number of those cured to 10,074 in the state.

Meghalaya now has 801 active cases, War said, including 325 in East Khasi Hills district and 138 in West Garo Hills.

Also Read | Poco X3 Smartphone Users in India Now Receiving Call Recording Feature.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)