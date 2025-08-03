Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 3 (ANI): People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti has voiced support for the resumption of sporting ties between India and Pakistan, calling it the "best thing" to normalise the situation between the two nations.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday on the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan, Mehbooba Mufti said, "There should be sporting events (between India and Pakistan). If you want to live in peace and do not want to spend money on the war, want to overcome unemployment and poverty, and then you have to normalise the situation, and sports are the best thing in achieving this goal."

The Men's Asia Cup 2025 will be held in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28.

India will begin its campaign against the UAE on September 10. The high-octane clash against Pakistan is scheduled for September 14, followed by their final group-stage game against Oman on September 19. The tournament opener will feature Afghanistan vs Hong Kong on September 9.

Notably, several political leaders have expressed their opposition against the India and Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

On Monday, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi voiced his concern over the upcoming cricket match between India and Pakistan in the 2025 Asia Cup and raised questions regarding accountability for the Pahalgam attack.

"Does your conscience allow you to ask the family members of the people who were killed in Baisaran to watch India's cricket match with Pakistan?... We are stopping 80% of Pakistan's water, saying that water and blood will not flow together. Will you play a cricket match? My conscience does not allow me to watch that match," Owaisi said during the session dedicated to Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Posing a question directly to the government, he asked, "Does this government have the courage to call the 25 dead people and say we have taken revenge in Operation Sindoor, now you watch the match with Pakistan?"

His remarks came after the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced that the Men's Asia Cup 2025 will be hosted in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28. Group A features India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong make up Group B. (ANI)

