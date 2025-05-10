India News | Mehbooba Mufti Welcomes India-Pakistan Understanding

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti thanked Donald Trump for his intervention, welcomed the India-Pakistan ceasefire, and stressed the need for political--not military--solutions.

Agency News ANI| May 10, 2025 07:48 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Mehbooba Mufti Welcomes India-Pakistan Understanding
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (Photo/ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 10 (ANI): PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti welcomed the Indian-Pakistan understanding on Saturday, and called for political dialogue to resolve cross-border tensions.

Expressing gratitude, Mufti appreciated the understanding between India and Pakistan and added, "Because when there is conflict between our country and Pakistan, it is the people of Jammu and Kashmir who suffer the most."

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: Meteorological Department Predicts Heavy Rain Alert for 5 Districts on May 14 Due to Cyclonic Conditions Over Bay of Bengal and South Andaman Sea.

"This is a border state, and any war is fought on our borders. In such times, many of our people, including children and women--as you've seen in recent days--were killed on both sides. There has been a lot of property damage, and people's lives have become miserable. Our hospitals are full--so are theirs. So, in such a situation, intervention and a halt to the violence is crucial," Mufti said.

Mufti also emphasised the positive impact of this understanding on daily life. "I believe that today, perhaps after a long time, people might be able to sleep peacefully."

Also Read | India-Pakistan Ceasefire Deal: Congress Seeks All-Party Meet Chaired by PM Narendra Modi, Special Session of Parliament.

She added, "Moreover, military solutions are never real solutions--there is always a need for political intervention. We've seen that major global issues are resolved through dialogue."

Mufti called for regional self-reliance in resolving disputes, and said, "Our country is such a large nation with such a big economy--the largest democracy in the world--so I believe it shouldn't need anyone's mediation. It should be able to resolve this on its own."

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart earlier this and the two sides agreed to halt all military actions--on land, at sea, and in the air--effective from 5:00 hours IST.

Misri noted that instructions have been issued to enforce the Indian-Pakistan understanding, with another round of DGMO-level talks scheduled for May 12 at noon.

Addressing the press briefing on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time."

Misri added, "Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours."

Earlier in the day, Misri emphasised that the actions being undertaken by Pakistan against India are being seen as "escalatory" and "provocative" in nature. He made the remarks during a press briefing on Saturday, where proofs of Pakistan's escalatory and provocative actions were provided alongside exposing the lies being peddled by Pakistan.

While speaking to media, the Foreign Secretary said, "Pakistan's actions constituted provocation, escalation. In response India defended and reacted in a responsible and measured fashion". Addressing a joint press conference by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence on Operation Sindoor, Indian Army Colonel Sofiya said that Pakistan's target was India's military infrastructure, LoC, IB and over 26 sites."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said," India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so."

Pakistan Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also agreed with the understanding saying, "Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Earlier US Secretary of state Marco Rubio said that both countries had agreed to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site.

"We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace," Rubio said.

Earlier, India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in reply to the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on May 2. The attack had killed 26 people. India had stuck nine terror sites deep inside Pakistan. This saw Pakistan up the ante with a series of unprovoked escalations using artillery guns and drones. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
img
Agency News ANI| May 10, 2025 07:48 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Mehbooba Mufti Welcomes India-Pakistan Understanding
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (Photo/ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 10 (ANI): PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti welcomed the Indian-Pakistan understanding on Saturday, and called for political dialogue to resolve cross-border tensions.

Expressing gratitude, Mufti appreciated the understanding between India and Pakistan and added, "Because when there is conflict between our country and Pakistan, it is the people of Jammu and Kashmir who suffer the most."

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: Meteorological Department Predicts Heavy Rain Alert for 5 Districts on May 14 Due to Cyclonic Conditions Over Bay of Bengal and South Andaman Sea.

"This is a border state, and any war is fought on our borders. In such times, many of our people, including children and women--as you've seen in recent days--were killed on both sides. There has been a lot of property damage, and people's lives have become miserable. Our hospitals are full--so are theirs. So, in such a situation, intervention and a halt to the violence is crucial," Mufti said.

Mufti also emphasised the positive impact of this understanding on daily life. "I believe that today, perhaps after a long time, people might be able to sleep peacefully."

Also Read | India-Pakistan Ceasefire Deal: Congress Seeks All-Party Meet Chaired by PM Narendra Modi, Special Session of Parliament.

She added, "Moreover, military solutions are never real solutions--there is always a need for political intervention. We've seen that major global issues are resolved through dialogue."

Mufti called for regional self-reliance in resolving disputes, and said, "Our country is such a large nation with such a big economy--the largest democracy in the world--so I believe it shouldn't need anyone's mediation. It should be able to resolve this on its own."

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart earlier this and the two sides agreed to halt all military actions--on land, at sea, and in the air--effective from 5:00 hours IST.

Misri noted that instructions have been issued to enforce the Indian-Pakistan understanding, with another round of DGMO-level talks scheduled for May 12 at noon.

Addressing the press briefing on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time."

Misri added, "Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours."

Earlier in the day, Misri emphasised that the actions being undertaken by Pakistan against India are being seen as "escalatory" and "provocative" in nature. He made the remarks during a press briefing on Saturday, where proofs of Pakistan's escalatory and provocative actions were provided alongside exposing the lies being peddled by Pakistan.

While speaking to media, the Foreign Secretary said, "Pakistan's actions constituted provocation, escalation. In response India defended and reacted in a responsible and measured fashion". Addressing a joint press conference by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence on Operation Sindoor, Indian Army Colonel Sofiya said that Pakistan's target was India's military infrastructure, LoC, IB and over 26 sites."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said," India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so."

Pakistan Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also agreed with the understanding saying, "Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Earlier US Secretary of state Marco Rubio said that both countries had agreed to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site.

"We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace," Rubio said.

Earlier, India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in reply to the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on May 2. The attack had killed 26 people. India had stuck nine terror sites deep inside Pakistan. This saw Pakistan up the ante with a series of unprovoked escalations using artillery guns and drones. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
img

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
dal lake srinagar
5000+K+ searches
yeh rishta kya kehlata hai
500+K+ searches
cuet
20000+K+ searches
ceasefire violation by pakistan
2000+K+ searches
gujarat kutch
2000+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
dal lake srinagar
5000+K+ searches
yeh rishta kya kehlata hai
500+K+ searches
cuet
20000+K+ searches
ceasefire violation by pakistan
2000+K+ searches
gujarat kutch
2000+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
img

Trending Topics
Miss World 2025Kerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WarRohit Sharma RetirementFatafatMother's Day 2025Royal Challengers BengaluruToday Festival
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel