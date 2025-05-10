India News | Mehbooba Mufti Welcomes India-Pakistan Understanding

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 10 (ANI): PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti welcomed the Indian-Pakistan understanding on Saturday, and called for political dialogue to resolve cross-border tensions.

Expressing gratitude, Mufti appreciated the understanding between India and Pakistan and added, "Because when there is conflict between our country and Pakistan, it is the people of Jammu and Kashmir who suffer the most."

"This is a border state, and any war is fought on our borders. In such times, many of our people, including children and women--as you've seen in recent days--were killed on both sides. There has been a lot of property damage, and people's lives have become miserable. Our hospitals are full--so are theirs. So, in such a situation, intervention and a halt to the violence is crucial," Mufti said.

Mufti also emphasised the positive impact of this understanding on daily life. "I believe that today, perhaps after a long time, people might be able to sleep peacefully."

She added, "Moreover, military solutions are never real solutions--there is always a need for political intervention. We've seen that major global issues are resolved through dialogue."

Mufti called for regional self-reliance in resolving disputes, and said, "Our country is such a large nation with such a big economy--the largest democracy in the world--so I believe it shouldn't need anyone's mediation. It should be able to resolve this on its own."

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart earlier this and the two sides agreed to halt all military actions--on land, at sea, and in the air--effective from 5:00 hours IST.

Misri noted that instructions have been issued to enforce the Indian-Pakistan understanding, with another round of DGMO-level talks scheduled for May 12 at noon.

Addressing the press briefing on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time."

Misri added, "Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours."

Earlier in the day, Misri emphasised that the actions being undertaken by Pakistan against India are being seen as "escalatory" and "provocative" in nature. He made the remarks during a press briefing on Saturday, where proofs of Pakistan's escalatory and provocative actions were provided alongside exposing the lies being peddled by Pakistan.

While speaking to media, the Foreign Secretary said, "Pakistan's actions constituted provocation, escalation. In response India defended and reacted in a responsible and measured fashion". Addressing a joint press conference by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence on Operation Sindoor, Indian Army Colonel Sofiya said that Pakistan's target was India's military infrastructure, LoC, IB and over 26 sites."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said," India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so."

Pakistan Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also agreed with the understanding saying, "Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Earlier US Secretary of state Marco Rubio said that both countries had agreed to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site.

"We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace," Rubio said.

Earlier, India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in reply to the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on May 2. The attack had killed 26 people. India had stuck nine terror sites deep inside Pakistan. This saw Pakistan up the ante with a series of unprovoked escalations using artillery guns and drones. (ANI)

