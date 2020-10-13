Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 13 (ANI): National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday expressed happiness after the government has revoked the detention of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti saying that former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister's detention was against the basic tenets of democracy.

"I'm pleased to hear that Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba has been released after more than a year in detention. Her continued detention was a travesty and was against the basic tenets of democracy. Welcome out Mehbooba," Abdullah tweeted.

Jammu and Kashmir Administration Spokesperson Rohit Kansal informed that Mehbooba Mufti is being released from detention."Ms. Mehbooba Mufti being released," he tweeted.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under section 19(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978, the Government hereby revokes the detention order dated February 2, 2020, issued by the District Magistrate, Srinagar, which was last extended for a period of three months vide Government Order dated July 31, 2020 of Mehbooba Mufti with immediate effect," Government of Jammu and Kashmir's Order read.

Soon after Kansal's tweet, Iltija tweeted from Mehbooba Mufti's account,"As Ms Mufti's illegal detention finally comes to an end, Id like to thank everybody who supported me in these tough times. I owe a debt of gratitude to you all. This is Iltija signing off. May Allah protects you."

In February this year, Abdullah and Mufti had been charged under the Public Safety Act - a stringent law that allows detention without trial for up to three months and multiple extensions.Abdullah was released by the administration in late March. Since then, he has been demanding Mufti's release.

Mufti and many other leaders of Kashmir, including Farooq Abdullah, were put in detention last year following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that accorded special status to the erstwhile state.

In July this year, Mufti's detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) was extended by three months. Farooq, and son Omar Abdullah, were released from detention in March.

Meanwhile, PDP spokesperson Syed Suhail Bukhari said that Mehbooba Mufti will hold a press conference on October 16.

"Party president Mehbooba Mufti would be addressing a press conference on Friday, 16th of October, 2020. Timing of the presser would be shared separately," PDP tweeted (ANI)

