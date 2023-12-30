Mehsana, Dec 30 (PTI) A Jammu-bound express train was stopped at Mehsana station on Saturday after a man allegedly made a hoax call about a bomb when he missed the train at Ahmedabad, police said.

The police have detained the man, who was found to be mentally unstable, for allegedly making a hoax call about a bomb on the Ahmedabad-Jammu Tawi Express train, an official said.

The passenger, Amit Singh, missed the train, which left Ahmedabad station around 11.20 am, and called the Ahmedabad city police control room claiming there was a bomb on the Ahmedabad-Jammu Tawi Express train, said Balram Meena, superintendent of police, Western Railway.

The train was stopped at Mehsana station, the third stop on the train's route, around 12.30 pm and checked thoroughly for around one and half hours with the help of bomb disposal and dog squads, he said.

Nothing suspicious was found on the train except for an unclaimed luggage bag, which had the accused man's phone number and address, he said.

According to the police, the accused put the bag in the train at Ahmedabad and failed to board in time.

The accused took another train and was detained at Unjha railway station, the official said.

Singh, a native of Rajasthan, lived in Ahmedabad and was unemployed. He was going through financial difficulties for the last three to four months, the official said.

"The accused planned to travel on the express train to Jodhpur and commit suicide there. He made the hoax call out of frustration and anxiety after missing the train," Meena said.

Personnel from the Railway Police, Railway Protection Force personnel and Mehsana police searched the train with the help of a dog squad only to find an unclaimed bag with a tag having Singh's name, he said.

"We found a bottle of pesticide in the bag, which the accused intended to use to commit suicide. When he missed the train, he called the Ahmedabad city police control room. He is mentally unstable, and we have taken him for primary treatment. We will register an FIR and take further action against him," Meena said.

