Jaipur, Apr 15 (PTI) Mercury soared in parts of Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Barmer was the hottest, with day temperatures touching 45.5 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT department.

Jaisalmer recorded a maximum temperature of 45 degrees, Phalodi 44.4, Chittorgarh 43.1, Jalore 42.4, Bikaner 42.3, Jodhpur 42.2, Churu 41.4, and Kota 40.5.

The maximum temperature at other places remained below 40 degrees Celsius.

The MeT department has predicted further rise in temperatures in the next three to four days.

