Nongthymmai (Meghalaya) [India], August 9 (ANI): 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign, the culminating event of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' was launched statewide in Meghalaya on Wednesday.

The State Rural Employment Society Community and Rural Development Department (C&RD) in collaboration with the office of the Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills District organised the programme on 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' with the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign at Nongthymmai Lumthangding.

Chief guest and minister of C&RD A T Mondal delivered the inaugural address and said that the programme is to commemorate 'Azadi ka Mahotsav'.

He shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visions India to be one of the most economically vibrant countries.

Commissioner and Secretary C&RD department F.R. Kharkongor said, "The significance of the programme is paying tribute to the soil and salutation to the heroes." (ANI)

