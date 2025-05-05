Shimla, May 5 (PTI) Light to moderate rainfall lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh, with the MeT department on Monday issuing an orange warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail, and gusty winds in five districts till the next three days.

The Shimla Meteorological Centre has forecast moderate thunderstorms with lightning and hail accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 60 kilometre per hour at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla districts.

It also issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms and gusty winds for the remaining districts till Friday.

In the past 24 hours since Sunday evening, Kahu recorded the highest rainfall at 74.1 mm, followed by 56.2 mm in Kandaghat, 45 mm in Malraon, 44 mm in Dhaulakuan, 38.6 mm in Naina Devi, 36 mm in Jot and 22 mm in Kasauli.

According to the department, 21.2 mm rain was logged in Shimla, followed by 16 mm in Kufri, 13 mm in Chamba, 12.8 mm in Solan, 11.3 mmn in Dehra Gopipur, 9.6 mm in Jubbarhatti, 9.4 mm in Nahan, 5 mm each in Kangra and Dalhousie, 3.5 mm in Narkanda and 3 mm in Manali.

Gusty winds ranging between 37 and 52 kilometre per hour were reported from Kufri, Reckong Peo, Seobagh, and Tabo. Hill resorts like Shimla and Kasauli witnessed hailstorms, while thunderstorms were reported from Shimla, Jubbarhatti, Sundernagar, Jot, and Kangra.

There was no significant change in minimum temperatures, with Keylong in tribal Lahaul and Spiti recording the lowest at 4.1 degrees Celsius.

However, a marked fall was observed in maximum temperatures, with Una being the hottest during the day at 33 degrees Celsius.

