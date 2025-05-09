Kolkata, May 9 (PTI) The Kolkata Metro Railway will be increasing services on the Purple Line (Joka-Majerhat station) from May 13, an official said on Friday.

From May 13, the Metro Railway will operate 62 services (31 on up line and 31 on down line) on this stretch at an interval of 24 minutes, the official said.

At present, 40 services (20 each along up and down lines) are being operated daily from Monday to Friday on the Purple Line.

The period of running of trains along this corridor will also be between 7.57 am to 8.17 pm instead of 8.27 am to 3.43 pm at present.

There will be no services on Saturdays and Sundays as usual.

