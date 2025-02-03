New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Any type of concession for travel in the metro system needs to be implemented through a separate mechanism, without affecting the regular fare structure of rail companies, the Rajya Sabha was told on Monday.

This mechanism should be carefully devised by the concerned state governments to prevent misuse, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal said in his written reply to a question.

It comes against the backdrop of Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal promising a 50 per cent fare concession for students in the Delhi Metro if his party is voted to power in the February 5 Assembly polls.

The Delhi government and the Centre are 50:50 equity partners in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The Union minister said that the DMRC has informed that its present fare structure is based on the recommendations of the statutory Fare Fixation Committee (FFC).

He said, according to the extant law, the fare structure recommended by the FFC is binding on metro companies. The extant policy says that concerned state governments are responsible for the sustaining of operations of metro companies, he added.

"Therefore any type of concession for travel in the metro system needs to be implemented through a separate mechanism without affecting the regular fare structure of metro rail companies to be scrupulously devised by concerned state governments so that it is not subjected to misuse," Lal said in the written reply.

While releasing the AAP's manifesto on January 27, Kejriwal promised a 50 per cent metro fare concession for students. On January 17, he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek a rebate for students.

