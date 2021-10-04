New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI) The Centre has deployed four Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri where eight lost their lives following violence on Sunday.

As per the order issued from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday following the request of the Uttar Pradesh government, four CAPF companies-- two each from Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)-- will be deployed in Lakhimpur Kheri till October 6 with immediate effect to control law and order situation in the area with the help of Uttar Pradesh Police.

Soon after the order, one RAF and two SSB companies were deployed by Sunday evening while one RAF team is in its way and it will reach Lakhimpur Kheri anytime by this evening, a government source told ANI requesting anonymity.

"As per Home Ministry's initial order, both RAF and SSB companies will be deployed in Lakhimpur Kheri till October 6," said the source, adding "the deployment can be extended or cut short as per the need".

The highly placed source said that nearly 500 personnel of the CAPFs will be deployed round the clock in the area to maintain law and order as well as prevent any untoward incident until a further order is received.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place. (ANI)

