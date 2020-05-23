India News | Migrant Labourers in Delhi Face Problems Due to Lack of Awareness About Online Registration System

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Due to lack of awareness about the process of online registration, migrant labourers in the national capital have been facing problems to register themselves for transport to go back to their native places.

Many have been standing in long queues outside screening centres to seek help to fill forms on the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board's (DUSIB) website and to gather specific information regarding their departure which they say nobody has been providing them.

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases in Gujarat Rise to 13,669: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 23, 2020.

Some of the labourers ANI spoke to said they are filing up forms by taking help from others while some seek help of officials at screening centres.

"I have to go to my village, I had registered online but I have not received any messages. Other people who were there with me have received messages. Now the landlord is also not allowing us to stay. The government is doing nothing, we have to go home. Nobody listens to the poor," Sujit Kumar, a resident of Kotla Mubarakpur, said while waiting outside the screening centre to know the status of his transport.

Also Read | Eid Moon Sighting in India, Chand Raat 2020 Live News Updates: Shawwal Crescent Not Sighted, Eid ul Fitr on May 25, Announces Sunni Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee in Mumbai.

Krishna Singh Rajput, a migrant labourer who hails from Saharsa in Bihar, said the phone through which he registered for transport has been stolen.

"I registered for transport but my phone has been stolen. Nobody is providing any specific information to us. We keep wandering around the entire day. The government should make some arrangements for us," said Rajput.

Amit Kumar, who wants to go back to his village in Bihar, and has been waiting outside the screening center for long, said if he is unable to leave today, there is no place for him to stay in the city.

"There is no one to give us the correct information. I have registered online, despite this no one is ready to tell me anything. I have been waiting outside the screening center for hours. If today my chance does not come, the landlord will not allow me to enter the house. Now tell us where do we go. Please send me home whether I live or die I want to be with my family," Kumar said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)