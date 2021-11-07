Kochi, Nov 7 (PTI) A migrant worker from West Bengal who was treating others like him by posing as a doctor has been arrested from here, police said on Sunday.

Also Read | Goa: Kidnapped And Raped, Minor Girl Attempts Suicide, One Arrested.

Sabeer Islam (34) from Murshidabad in West Bengal was working as a fake doctor out of a room in a colony at Marampilly in the city, police said in a release.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate 340-Km Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on November 16.

It said that he used to give injections, pills and IV drips to many migrant workers.

He had given a pill and an IV drip to an Assamese woman after taking Rs 1,000 'fees' from her and she had fainted shortly after receiving the treatment, according to a tip off received by police, the release said.

A team was constituted and after an initial investigation reached the room and caught him red-handed, police said.

A stethoscope, syringes, pills and a blood pressure measuring apparatus were recovered from the room, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)