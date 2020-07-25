Srinagar, Jul 25 (PTI) Police on Saturday said a militant associated with Al-Badr outfit was "rescued" in the Kashmir valley.

They, however, neither identified the militant nor shared his residential details.

Also Read | Karnataka Records Highest Single-Day Spike With 5,072 New COVID-19 Cases and 72 Deaths: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 25, 2020.

"After the hectic efforts and by virtue of some good sources, police have been able to rescue one terrorist who had joined proscribed terror outfit Al Badr sometimes back," an official spokesman said.

He said the endeavour of the police has always been to save life and property during the confrontation while dealing with terrorism.

Also Read | Devendra Fadnavis Urges Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to Increase COVID-19 Testing in Mumbai, Warns of 'Bigger Spread' in the Metropolis.

"Without any encounter or loss of life/property, the number of terrorists got less by one which is being pursued by police whenever feasible. The said policy of saving life had given encouraging response and results," the spokesman added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)