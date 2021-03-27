Srinagar, Mar 27 (PTI) A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

The encounter took place in the Wangam area of South Kashmir, they said.

So far, one militant has been killed in the operation. The militant is yet to be identified, police said.

The operation is on and further details are awaited, they said.

