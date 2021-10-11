Srinagar, Oct 11 (PTI) A militant was killed and a policeman injured in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday, an official said.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Khagund in the district's Verinag area following information about the presence of militants there, the police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on security forces, who retaliated, he said.

The official said one militant has been killed while a policeman suffered injuries, and added that the operation is going on.

