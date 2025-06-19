Srinagar, Jun 19 (PTI) An overground worker of militants was apprehended after he was flagged by the facial recognition system installed ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra in Anantnag district, police said on Thursday.

"Anantnag Police, using newly installed Facial Recognition System at Langanbal Naka, apprehended a suspected OGW flagged by the system," they said in a post on X.

The individual is in custody, and an investigation is underway, police said.

"Safety of #AmarnathYatra2025 remains our top priority," they added.

An officer said ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, which commences on July 3, police have enhanced security measures.

As part of these initiatives, a Facial Recognition System (FRS), comprising four high-resolution cameras, has been installed at Langanbal Naka, a key checkpoint on the Yatra route, the officer said.

"Today, during routine surveillance using the newly installed FRS, the system successfully flagged a suspicious individual whose facial data matched entries in the security database.

"Upon immediate verification and investigation, the individual was identified as an OGW affiliated with a terrorist outfit," the person said.

