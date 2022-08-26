Ramgarh, Aug 26 (PTI) Three heavy military vehicles, transporting tanks, overturned on a highway in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Friday, injuring five people, police said.

The vehicles, which were on the way to Siliguri in northern West Bengal from Namkon in Ranchi, overturned on National Highway 33 at Chutupalu valley around 5 pm, they said.

Also Read | FIFA Lifts Suspension of AIFF, Confirms India’s Right to Host Women’s U-17 World Cup in … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

In the incident, two cars were damaged and five civilians were injured, they said.

The injured persons were admitted to the Ramgarh Sadar Hospital, police said.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Man Plans Murder After Watching Crime-Based Web Series and Movies, Kills Ex-Girlfriend's Husband; Arrested.

Senior police officers, district officials and personnel of the Ramgarh military station were at the spot.

There were nine heavy military vehicles in the cavalcade, and three of those overturned, Ramgarh's Superintendent of Police Piyush Pandey told PTI.

Prima facie, it seems that the cause of the accident might be the failure of brake, police said.

Police and Army personnel cleared two lanes of the four-lane highway in a few hours, they said.

It was not immediately known whether the tanks suffered any damage.

A 12-km stretch between Ranchi and Ramgarh is witnessing frequent road accidents. The district administration and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are taking various steps to make it safer, an official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)